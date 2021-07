If your drink of choice is a margarita or a mimosa… this is the festival for you!. Wicked Events is hosting a Boston Margarita and Mimosa Fest on Saturday, July 24th from 2:00-8:00PM. In support of the Boston bar and restaurant district, 7 bars and restaurants will be participating in the celebration. It will feature $4 beer, $4 mimosas, and $5 margarita specials for wristband wearing participants only. All guests must arrive at The Greatest Bar between 2:00-4:00PM to register and receive the wristbands good for discount drink specials at participating venues. The participating locations have not been released yet, but they will release an event map closer to the date. They will all be in walking distance of each other.