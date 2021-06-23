Cancel
Animals

The sting of drought: Fewer flowers for bees means increased disease

By Nina Sokolov
Point Reyes Light
 8 days ago

A honeybee zips by to forage on the bright orange pollen of a California poppy. A bumblebee bumbles past on its way to a California lilac. A carpenter bee bites on the base of a sage bud to slurp its nectar, too large to fit inside the flower. A sweat bee is barely noticeable as its small size gets lost behind the anthers of a buttercup. All of these species are doing the same job of pollinating flowers while looking for food for themselves, their hives or their babies. This year is more difficult for many animals, including bees, as blooms dry up along with wilting grasses, turning the hills to the familiar straw color much earlier than anticipated.

