The sting of drought: Fewer flowers for bees means increased disease

Surprisingly, most of the bees in North America are solitary and about 70 percent of them live in the ground. Jean and Fred/Flickr (CC BY 2.0) You think you know what bees are all about: They make honey and live in hives with a queen and sting you sometimes, right? Well, all this is true about some bees, but just like there are lots of different kinds of rodents — big ones and small ones, species that live in trees and underground, species that love to nest together and others that just want to be left alone — Earth is home to approximately 20,000 species of bees, and they're all a little different.