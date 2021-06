During Thursday night’s edition of Impact Wrestling, Chris Sabin made his return and confronted Moose. Moose came down to ringside and refused to leave the ring after he became frustrated and angered over the outcome from Against All Odds. For those who didn’t see it, Moose lost to Kenny Omega due to outside interference from The Elite. Sabin had enough of Moose hijacking the show and squared off with the former TNA World Heavyweight Champion. Sabin came out and attacked Moose in the midst of his sit-in and sent him fleeing from the ring. Sabin then challenged Moose to a fight, but he backed off.