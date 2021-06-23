Cancel
Loretta Joyce Wells

Loretta Joyce Wells passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at her residence. She was born November 6, 1940, in Lovington, New Mexico, the daughter of W.A. and Louise Hale Stout. She was married to Jim (James) Wells; they shared two children, Sherril Millsap Brokmeyer and belated Scott Wells. She served the community in several family businesses, i.e. Wells Grocery and The Furniture Barn. If you knew Loretta, you understood her love for thrifting, animals and caring for her family.

