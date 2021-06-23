Loretta Joyce Wells

Julian expressed appreciation for all of the community members who attended the retirement party. Among the many well wishers were local business people, elected and appointed city and county officials, the district director for a state representative, a few coaches, organization and community leaders, other news professionals, past and present KSST staff, and fans who have all had the pleasure of working with and getting to know Julian over the past 15 years. Many recalled fun things they remembered about Julian, favorite occasions and memories, and their favorite Don Julian catch phrases.