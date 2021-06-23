Suspect accused of robbing, striking person with gun during Snapchat meetup

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man is facing two felony charges after it was alleged that he had taken money from another individual and physically struck them with a gun. The suspect, who appeared in Natrona County Circuit Court on June 23, 2021, was charged with Aggravated Robbery and Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Robbery. If convicted, each charge carries a potential penalty of 5 to 25 years of incarceration, a fine of $50,000, or both.