Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance has been forced to halt withdrawals for UK-based customers following a ban by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The FCA is the UK’s financial watchdog, tasked with the formulation and implementation of financial regulations in the country. It has previously implemented laws requiring cryptocurrency firms to register with the authority if they wish to do business in the country. It also ensures all financial institutions comply with Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) regulations.