Julio Cesar Chavez says his son didn’t prepare for Anderson Silva, calls for him to retire

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva issued a statement following his split decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in boxing. Silva made his return to the squared circled for the first time since 2005 against Chavez Jr. in Mexico. The oddsmakers pegged Silva as a sizeable underdog to beat Chavez Jr., who has nearly 60 boxing matches to his credit compared to just two for Silva, but it was “The Spider” who got the upper hand throughout the majority of the bout, and two of the three judges scored the fight in his favor. It was an exceptional win for Silva, and one made all the sweeter after he was unceremoniously cut by UFC president Dana White last year.