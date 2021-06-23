Cancel
Julio Cesar Chavez says his son didn’t prepare for Anderson Silva, calls for him to retire

By Cole Shelton
Posted by 
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Julio Cesar Chavez doesn’t believe his son, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. prepared properly to fight Anderson Silva and now wants him to retire. On Saturday night, Chavez Sr. had an exhibition bout in his return to the ring while his two sons were also on the card. Unfortunately, Chavez Jr. lost a split decision to Anderson Silva while Omar Chavez lost a decision to Ramon Alvarez. It was a disappointing result for the family, and the legendary boxer believes it’s due to the fact his sons don’t prepare properly.

