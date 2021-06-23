Cancel
Environment

Cooler Air and Storms Coming

By Michael Armstrong
KOCO
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKOCO Meteorologist Michael Armstrong says the heat continues on Thursday with highs in the 90s and heat indices in the triple digits. A slow moving cold front arrives on Saturday bringing slightly cooler air and a chance of thunderstorms.

