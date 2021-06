MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another film-related development is popping up in Whitehaven, but it's rubbing some neighbors the wrong way. The Green Law Firm wants to place a film school in a residential area at the corner of Dolan and Lakeview. This is separate from the BLP Film Studios, located about four miles north of Elvis Presley Blvd. However, neighbors who live near the empty lot said they need more details about the school before they are onboard with construction.