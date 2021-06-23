Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Team Celebrates Franchise's 30th Anniversary Alongside Fans

Yesterday marked the 30th anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog, and it seems the Epic Games Store may have strategically selected one of this week's free games as a result. Starting today, users can claim the excellent Sonic Mania, which will be available through July 1st. Users that might not be feeling the Sonic love can always check out Horizon Chase Turbo, which will be available for the same length of time. Once claimed, these two games will remain a part of the user's collection on the Epic Games Store forever, which means that there's no rush to start playing them now.