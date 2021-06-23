Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Team Celebrates Franchise's 30th Anniversary Alongside Fans
Sonic the Hedgehog is trending online as fans celebrate the 30th "birthday" of the video game legend turned movie star. On June 23, 1991, the very first Sonic the Hedgehog video game was released for the Sega Genesis. Almost single handedly, the speedy rodent elevated the Sega Genesis as a serious competitor to Nintendo's Super Nintendo console, as the game was an instant hit that spawned a highly successful franchise.movieweb.com