John Boyega's Rebel Ridge Exit Called Into Question, Did He Just Walk Away?

By Anthony Lund
MovieWeb
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly in the month, John Boyega left the Netflix movie Rebel Ridge for "family reasons" according to the statement released at the time by the streamer. While many offered their best wishes to whatever he was going through, some doubted whether the reason given was indeed the case, claiming that his reputation for making demands could have been more likely the reason for his departure. Sources have now claimed that Boyega actually just left the production without even telling anyone he was going, to the point that it was only discovered he had gone when looking for him in his hotel and finding he had checked out.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Boyega
Person
Jamie Foxx
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Just Walk Away#Upperroom#African
