Ever thought about going into space? For $125,000 now is your chance, thanks to one Florida-based company that is offering luxury trips to the final frontier. Space Perspective announced Wednesday they will began selling tickets for its inaugural voyage to the stars for $125,000. The trip, however, is not going to be any time soon as they announced it is scheduled for late 2024. The trip will take place aboard the Spaceship Neptune, a hot air balloon-style craft lifted by hydrogen, CBS News reported.