The Vanderbilt Commodores will meet the NC State Wolfpack in the College World Series on Friday afternoon from Omaha. Vanderbilt and NC State met on Monday with the Wolfpack taking that game 1-0 and will have a tough test again today. Meanwhile, NC State has gone 2-0 in this tournament and will look for their third straight win against the defending champions. Vanderbilt will need to beat NC State twice to reach the CWS Final which will be a tough task, can they do it?