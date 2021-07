As reported by WisPolitics.com, Joint Finance Committee voted along party lines to approve a two-year state budget after adding a $3.4 billion tax cut. It now goes to the full Legislature, where approval is expected by the end of the fiscal year. Then Gov. Tony Evers will review it. The committee's final efforts on the budget Thursday night use the additional $4.4 billion in revenue the state is expected to take in through mid-2023 to check off two priorities: cutting taxes and ensuring the plan meets federal requirements to qualify for some $2.2 billion in aid through the last two COVID-19 packages. In this segment, Sens. LaTonya Johnson (D-Milwaukee) and Joan Ballweg (R-Markesan) debate the tax cut proposal.