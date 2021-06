So let’s hope Kyle Schwarber is done hitting homers against the Mets for the year. While not likely the case, Schwarber hit five home runs across the final two games of the four-game series against New York. He single-handedly beat the Mets over those two games, and they split the other two. Nevertheless, it’s a disappointing start to a 16-game stretch against NL East opponents, especially after winning seven of 11 games against the likes of the Cubs and Padres.