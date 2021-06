NHL Central Scouting : 18th (amongst NA goaltenders) This is Gauthier’s third kick at the can for the NHL Draft as he went unselected in 2019 and 2020. Despite being older than most of the competition, he showed that he is deserving of being drafted once again. He made Team Canada’s World Junior team this season and became the first-ever player to make said team when being passed over twice in the draft. Most importantly, he has shown that he is one of the best in the Western Hockey League (WHL) over the past two seasons.