Miss Oregon and Miss Oregon Outstanding Teen 2021!

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday on Afternoon Live Chloe had the chance to talk with the new Miss Oregon Abigail Hayes and Miss Oregon Outstanding Teen Moira O'Bryan! Abigail Hayes says this was her first year competing and said it was surreal when her name was called as the new Miss Oregon 2021. Hayes says she hopes to get her JD in family law and says each of her family members had a big impact on who she is today, including her grandmother Daisy Hayes. Abigail's platform this year is "Generation Youth: Tomorrow's Leaders" and she hopes to set an example of strong leadership in her reign as Miss Oregon. Moira O'Bryan from Coos County was named the 2021 Miss Outstanding Teen and has definitely stayed busy in her teen years. O'Bryan was her class valedictorian, student council vice president, and even competed in sailing for the past nine years! Being personally impacted by mental illness, O'Bryan's platform this year is "Shining A Light On Suicide Prevention Strategies" and she hopes to speak to students on the impact they can have on their peers. Both ladies will be competing at Miss America later this year so make sure to cheer them on! For more information on the Miss Oregon organization, you can go to their website by clicking here!

