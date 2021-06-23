IDStrong Launches 3 FREE Tools to Check, Improve and Protect People's Passwords

As an agency that develops and manages communications, we often require access to our clients various existing channels, subscriptions, accounts, etc. Common challenges we have are that these accounts were often set up some time ago, or by people that are no longer part of that organization’s team, or the info was jotted down on a post-it and lost in time to the desktop shuffle. We don’t often realize how many things we rely on have online accounts until we need to know the log in credentials.