USA Cycling Amateur Road Nationals start Thursday in Clay County

Top cyclists from across the country will be competing in Clay County this weekend.

The 2021 USA Cycling Amateur Road Nationals run from Thursday through Sunday with more than 400 racers involved.

“It’s a great honor for us to host a national championship and introduce everyone to all the great things Clay County has to offer,” says Joel Lamp, the senior director of tourism & events for Airstream Ventures.

The competition starts Thursday at 7:30 a.m. with the time trial race on the southern end of Camp Blanding. The older racers will compete on a 35-kilometer loop, with younger riders facing shorter distances.

Then Friday and Saturday, the focus shifts to the road race starting at 7 a.m. That course goes from Camp Blanding to State Road 230 and State Road 16 before heading back to the base. The full loop is 25 miles.

Event organizers say Sunday is the best day for spectators because there’s a NASCAR-style short-track event in front of Fleming Island High School. That portion of the competition will last 10 hours, where cyclists will reach speeds over 30 mph. The champions in each race category will be determined by a time limit.

“We welcome all the competitors to Clay County and wish them the best of luck as they compete for the national title,” says Mike Cella, chairman of the Clay County Board of County Commissioners.

