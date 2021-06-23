Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clay County, FL

USA Cycling Amateur Road Nationals start Thursday in Clay County

By Joe Daraskevich
Posted by 
ESPN 690
ESPN 690
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34CArN_0adWhdTg00

Top cyclists from across the country will be competing in Clay County this weekend.

The 2021 USA Cycling Amateur Road Nationals run from Thursday through Sunday with more than 400 racers involved.

“It’s a great honor for us to host a national championship and introduce everyone to all the great things Clay County has to offer,” says Joel Lamp, the senior director of tourism & events for Airstream Ventures.

The competition starts Thursday at 7:30 a.m. with the time trial race on the southern end of Camp Blanding. The older racers will compete on a 35-kilometer loop, with younger riders facing shorter distances.

Then Friday and Saturday, the focus shifts to the road race starting at 7 a.m. That course goes from Camp Blanding to State Road 230 and State Road 16 before heading back to the base. The full loop is 25 miles.

Event organizers say Sunday is the best day for spectators because there’s a NASCAR-style short-track event in front of Fleming Island High School. That portion of the competition will last 10 hours, where cyclists will reach speeds over 30 mph. The champions in each race category will be determined by a time limit.

“We welcome all the competitors to Clay County and wish them the best of luck as they compete for the national title,” says Mike Cella, chairman of the Clay County Board of County Commissioners.

©2021 Cox Media Group

ESPN 690

ESPN 690

Jacksonville, FL
442
Followers
745
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN 690 is Jacksonville's home for ESPN sports radio, WOKV-AM.

 https://www.espn690.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Fleming Island, FL
County
Clay County, FL
Clay County, FL
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Cycling#Race#Airstream Ventures#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cycling
News Break
Tourism
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
Miami, FLPosted by
NBC News

4 more bodies found in Miami condo rubble; death toll up to 16

Four more bodies were recovered at the site of last week's partial collapse of a Miami Beach-area condo building, bringing the death toll to 16, an official said Wednesday. Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told family members at a morning briefing that crews found the bodies in the rubble Tuesday night, The Associated Press reported.
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

NSA denies spying on Fox News host Tucker Carlson

The National Security Agency on Tuesday denied spying on Fox News host Tucker Carlson after he accused the agency of monitoring his electronic communications in an attempt to take his show off the air. “Tucker Carlson has never been an intelligence target of the Agency and the NSA has never...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Supreme Court keeps CDC's eviction moratorium in place

Washington — The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will allow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) moratorium on evictions, imposed to protect renters during the coronavirus pandemic, to remain in place. In a 5-4 decision, the court denied a request from a group of realtors and landlords...