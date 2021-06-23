Cancel
Southwest Airlines passenger fined $21,000 for punching airline employee, refusing to wear a mask

The Dallasite
The Dallasite
Passengers check in for Southwest Airlines flights at Midway International Airport on January 28, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois.(Scott Olson/Getty Images)

By Madelyn Edwards

(DALLAS) A Southwest Airlines passenger who refused to wear a mask and hit an airline employee is being fined $21,000 by the Federal Aviation Administration, The Dallas Morning News reports

The incident happened in February at Dallas Love Field, and the unidentified male passenger was one of eight people fined a total of $124,500 for interfering with flight attendants, the FAA announced Tuesday. The man at Love Field had a bandana over his face but kept removing it while boarding a flight from Dallas to Albuquerque, New Mexico, according to the FAA. He even refused to wear a mask after being given a new, sealed one. 

A customer service supervisor attempted to escort the man off the plane, but he punched the employee in the jaw. Police detained the man and issued him a citation for assault. 

According to Bloomberg, the FAA has fined at least 60 people over $563,800 total in 2021 and has had 3,082 reports of unruly passengers in 2021. The agency has started about 487 enforcement cases so far this year, which is more than the previous record-high number of cases. The majority of instances of unruly passengers, 76%, had to do with face masks. 

Airlines have been enforcing mask-wearing since May 2020, but President Joe Biden's administration mandated mask use in airplanes and airports in January. That order doesn’t expire until at least September. 

Airlines and their unions have requested in a letter to congressional leaders that the federal government should create a stricter legal enforcement policy to help airlines deal with unruly passengers. The letter mentioned the “heightened concern regarding the substantial increase in and growing escalation of passengers’ unruly and disruptive behavior onboard aircraft.”

