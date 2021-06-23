Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

30-mile Emerald Trail one step closer to reality

By Samantha Mathers, Action News Jax
Posted by 
ESPN 690
ESPN 690
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bqxdI_0adWhOQt00

For years downtown development in Jacksonville has centered on the Shipyards, but there is another project that already has millions of dollars budgeted, with plans for actual construction.

[ Emerald Trail project injecting money into Jacksonville’s Urban Core ]

That project is the Emerald Trial. In the 30-mile plan, it would connect 14 neighborhoods, 16 schools, and 21 parks. It would also connect the Riverwalk, the Shipyards, and the sports complex.

On Wednesday Jacksonville’s City Council announced they have approved the purchase of the first property for the multi-million dollar project after being negotiated by the North Florida Land Trust (NFLT).

At a council meeting Tuesday night, City Council voted unanimously to approve the contract negotiated by the nonprofit land conservation organization that is serving as the city’s real estate consultant. NFLT worked with the owner to negotiate a price of $117,000 for the purchase of the property at the corner of Kings St. and McCoys Creek Blvd.

[ RELATED: Emerald Trail project injecting money into Jacksonville’s Urban Core ]

“The Emerald Trail is now underway with the approval of the contract to purchase this property for Phase 1 of this project,” said Jim McCarthy, president of NFLT. “We thank the Council Members for agreeing with the contract we negotiated with the landowner. This first step is a great start towards creating the Emerald Trail and restoring the wildlife habitats along McCoys Creek.”

Last month Action News Jax told you Jacksonville City Councilmember, Matt Carlucci intended to introduce an amendment which would redirect $150 million in the city’s newly-approved gas tax funding from the Skyway conversion project to be used instead on the development of the Emerald Trail.

“The Emerald Trail can be transformational for Jacksonville. And this still leaves everything else intact to take care of the old promises of consolidation,” said Carlucci.

[ Carlucci proposes shifting $150 million in Jacksonville gas tax plan from Skyway to Emerald Trial ]

Mayor Lenny Curry’s Chief of Staff, Jordan Elsbury, says Carlucci’s amendment has the support of Jacksonville’s mayor.

“From a policy perspective, the mayor has always supported funding the Emerald Trail,” said Elsbury. “This is a revenue source that can cover it and the mayor is 100 percent supportive of the amendment.”

North Florida Land Trust was contracted by the City of Jacksonville last year to handle the technical and real estate services required for the project.

McCoys Creek, which runs from the mouth of the St. Johns River through historic urban neighborhoods, regularly floods during normal rainfall. The properties that the City is identifying for acquisition leaders say will alleviate flooding, help restore habitats, and improve the area to provide a more resilient ecosystem.

North Florida Land Trust is a not-for-profit organization that seeks to protect the natural resources, historic places and working lands (farms and ranches) throughout north Florida. NFLT is funded largely by private and corporate contributions and works closely with willing landowners and public agencies at all levels of government, not-for-profit partners, and foundations. For more information, visit nflt.org.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Community Policy
ESPN 690

ESPN 690

Jacksonville, FL
442
Followers
762
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN 690 is Jacksonville's home for ESPN sports radio, WOKV-AM.

 https://www.espn690.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lenny Curry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Shipyards#Urban Core#The Emerald Trial#City Council#The Multi Million#Action News Jax#Skyway#Mccoys Creek#The St Johns River#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

The delta variant: Everything you need to know

A more contagious variant of the coronavirus, known as delta, is spreading in the United States and around the world, causing a surge of cases in some countries and prompting several nations to introduce new lockdowns. The delta variant, which was first identified in India, now accounts for 25 percent...
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Attorney General Merrick Garland suspends federal executions

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered a temporary stop Thursday to scheduling further federal executions. In a memo to senior officials, he said serious concerns have arisen about the arbitrariness of capital punishment, its disparate impact on people of color, and "the troubling number of exonerations" in death penalty cases. "The...