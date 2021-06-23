Iowa's Top Court Says Cops Can't Search People's Garbage Without A Warrant
From the [starts-selling-COME-BACK-WITH-WARRANT-trash-bags] dept. Pretty much everywhere in the United States it's accepted that if the public has access, law enforcement has access. This is the legal theory behind things like automatic license plate readers (anyone can see a license plate), utility pole-mounted cameras (anyone can see someone's front yard), and (to our benefit) recordings of public officials (if they're performing their public duties).www.techdirt.com