Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Wears 'Free Britney' Shirt Ahead of Singer's Virtual Court Appearance

WHAS 11
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSam Asghari is showing his support for Britney Spears. Ahead of Britney's latest hearing for her ongoing conservatorship battle on Wednesday, Sam took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of himself rocking a T-shirt with the words "Free Britney" painted in pink-and-purple writing. The shirt is in support of the #FreeBritney movement, a hashtag that was created by fans and is used by those who claim that Britney is being held against her will, and is trying to call for help through her social media posts.

www.whas11.com
