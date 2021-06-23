Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Wears 'Free Britney' Shirt Ahead of Singer's Virtual Court Appearance

Britney Spears denounced the conservatorship over her life and finances as “oppressive and controlling”, a new report has stated.The New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing confidential court records it has obtained, that Spears “expressed serious opposition to the conservatorship earlier and more often than had previously been known”.According to the newspaper, Spears – who has overall refrained from making public statements about the situation – once told a court investigator she wanted the conservatorship to end as soon as possible.“She articulated she feels the conservatorship has become an oppressive and controlling tool against her,” the court investigator...