If game one between the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers is a precursor of things to come, this Western Conference Final is certainly going to be a fun one. The opening contest of the series was back-and-forth, with the lead changing hands 20 times. The largest the lead of the game was only at the point when the Suns led by 10. The game was tied after 12 minutes, with Phoenix only up by three at the half. Heading into the final quarter, the game was knotted up at 93-93. Yet, Devin Booker and co. were able to persevere with a big fourth quarter, picking up the 120-114 win.