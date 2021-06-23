Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carlisle, MA

Forum: A dollop of cream

By Rick MacDonald rbmacd@gmail.com
carlislemosquito.org
 13 days ago

Reading the Mosquito while sipping coffee at Ferns lowers my blood pressure. Before I moved to town, a friend had given me a copy of “Carlisle, As The Mosquito Saw It,” a spiral-bound tome that excerpted articles from the humble origins in 1972 through the dawn of the internet age in 2004. I still pick up that book when I need a pick-me-up, and I’d love to see an update. I’m certain most regular readers already have a favorite story—the stray moose, a wandering sheep, the Globe-thief caught “in flagrante delicto,” the intruder who turned out to be the meter-reader, one jogger licked by a deer, another attacked by an owl, the wellness check on the llama followed by Diamond-the-llama’s obituary in the next week’s paper. For me the year’s most memorable story was Ferns’ owner Matt Herwick’s tussle with an intruder.

carlislemosquito.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carlisle, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Reading, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Coffee#Globe#Mosquito#Covid#Mass General
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Ransomware attack on software manager hits 200 companies

A successful ransomware attack on a single company has spread to at least 200 organizations and likely far more, according to cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs, making it one of the single largest criminal ransomware sprees in history. The attack, first revealed Friday afternoon, is believed to be affiliated with the...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward Florida

A second major airport announces closures ahead of potential Elsa impacts. A second major Florida airport announced closures Tuesday ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa. According to a statement on the Southwest Florida International Airport’s website, “there will be flights cancelled this afternoon.” RSW is located in Fort...
NHLABC News

Columbus Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks dies in fireworks accident

A mishap involving fireworks on the Fourth of July took the life of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, investigators said. First responders in Oakland County, Michigan, rushed to the scene of the incident Sunday night where they found the 24-year-old injured, the Blue Jackets said in a statement. Kivlenieks succumbed to his injuries soon after help arrived, the team said.
NFLNBC News

Richard Donner, director of 'Lethal Weapon' and first 'Superman,' dies at 91

LOS ANGELES — The film director Richard Donner, best known for helming the "Lethal Weapon" film series, "The Goonies" and the original "Superman" film, has died. He was 91. Donner's production company confirmed news of his death to Variety. The cause was not disclosed. Although it was not his first...

Comments / 0

Community Policy