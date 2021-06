The NCAA is conducting an investigation into alleged Arizona State football recruiting violations, as multiple reports and 247Sports affiliate SunDevilSource detailed June 16, with an impact that could be felt across the sport in 2021 depending on what ultimately happens. The Late Kick with Josh Pate took a closer look at Arizona State's potential consequences Sunday on Episode 151, from the Pac-12 to a national landscape, including if the Sun Devils are forced to make a move on head coach Herm Edwards and his staff — assuming he is, as accused, directly implicated.