Just in time for summer, the Spray Park at the Tukwila Community Center will be opening for the summer on Friday, July 2, 2021.

Splashin’ fun can then be had daily from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

“Also, please pack out what you pack in and always place your litter in provided waste bins,” the city said. “Let’s work together to keep the park clean and green for everyone to enjoy!”