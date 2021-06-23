Tri-Valley law enforcement supports Special Olympics with torch run

The city of Dublin is again allowing select nonprofits to sell "Safe and Sane" fireworks for fundraising purposes around the Independence Day holiday starting next week. Dublin, which allows the Safe and Sane fireworks to be used in four specific city parks as well as single-family homes in town on the Fourth of July, remains the only Tri-Valley city to authorize individual fireworks -- Pleasanton, Livermore, San Ramon and Danville each ban them to reduce the risk of accidental fires or injuries resulting from independently set off fireworks.