Commission must ensure Miami 21 is true to its intent: protecting the city’s neighborhoods | Opinion
On June 24, the Miami City Commission will have the chance to make three small changes to correct one major oversight in the Miami 21 building code. Item 9001 would revise the definition of “neighborhood;” require that the code’s clear, everyday language be followed; and mandate that the “Intent” be respected so that the code’s No. 1 stated goal of “preserving neighborhoods” actually happens.www.miamiherald.com