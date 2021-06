Prince Harry is honoring the next generation of leaders who are continuing his late mother's legacy of philanthropy and service. Yesterday, the Duke of Sussex gave a virtual speech for recipients of the 2021 Diana Awards, the annual ceremony that recognizes young activists who are making the world a better place; this year, the ceremony highlighted young people who helped their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the duke's address, he mentioned his mother, the late Princess Diana, and his brother, Prince William, whom he will reunite with later this week to unveil a commemorative statue of Diana at Kensington Palace.