I'll be honest, this is probably the first time I've ever looked at a listing for $1,975,000.00 and thought to myself, 'man this seems underpriced!'. As I usually do, I was scrolling through my Realtor app the other day seeing what people were listing in the Central Maine area and what crazy prices they were listing their properties at. Then I came across this. A home I'm fairly familiar with here in the Augusta area. Not familiar in the sense that I've ever been inside it, but familiar as in I've driven by this house dozens if not hundreds of times.