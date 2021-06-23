Cancel
Rockton, IL

Team Rubicon goes to work in Rockton community

By WIFR Newsroom
WIFR
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - A disaster relief team was deployed to the community of Rockton to aid area officials in Chemtool data collection. Veteran base, non-profit organization Team Rubicon collects damage assessments to aid the Illinois Emergency Management Agency. The team is made up of several veteran and first responders that are trained in disaster relief. The teams have knocked on more than 1,000 Rockton residential doors collecting data regarding the Chemtool fire.

www.wifr.com
