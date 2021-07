The Ada County Board of Commissioners voted June 22, 2021 to ban the use of fireworks in areas of Unincorporated Ada County considered severe fire threats. The fireworks ban includes areas of Ada County not covered by fire departments or fire districts. The original ordinance banning fireworks in unincorporated areas of Ada County from June 1st – October 31st was passed in 2010. Resolutions continuing the ban have been signed by the board each year since. Any person in violation of the ban could be charged with a misdemeanor.