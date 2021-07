Cordae is using his capital to give back to those who were once like him. Today, Cordae is a GRAMMY-nominated musician, but a few years ago he was working at a Friday’s while attending Towson State University. For those who are unaware, Towson sits in the heart of Maryland nearby prestigious institutions like the University of the District Columbia, Morgan State University, Bowie State University and Howard University. Years removed from those tough days, he’s looking to give back to the same HBCU students he once hung out with.