Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

Michigan Supreme Court to hear arguments on Detroit charter revisions

Detroit Free Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParties involved in the battle to amend Detroit's charter will have a chance to make an argument before the Michigan Supreme Court. At issue in the legal fight over the charter’s fate is whether a draft charter must be approved by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in order to appear on the August primary ballot for voters to approve or reject. However, Detroit election officials already began mailing absentee ballots with Proposal P, a question about whether to adopt a comprehensive revision of Detroit’s governing document.

www.freep.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Supreme Court#Michigan Attorney General#Wayne County Circuit#The Home Rule City Act#The Court Of Appeals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal

The White House is mounting an all-out effort to sell the bipartisan infrastructure deal President Biden and a group of senators agreed to last week, deploying top administration officials to states and engaging lawmakers to help build support inside and outside Washington for the package. Biden in a speech in...
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Serena Williams withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury

Serena Williams won't win her eighth Wimbledon title this year. During her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Tuesday, Williams suffered an apparent leg injury that forced her to retire from the match. Williams appeared to slip on the grass during the fifth game of the opening set and sought...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

North Korea's Kim chides officials for unspecified pandemic lapse

SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un chastised top ruling party officials for failures in anti-epidemic work that led to an unspecified "grave incident" and put the safety of the country and people at risk, state media reported on Wednesday. The report by state news agency...