Michigan Supreme Court to hear arguments on Detroit charter revisions

Parties involved in the battle to amend Detroit's charter will have a chance to make an argument before the Michigan Supreme Court. At issue in the legal fight over the charter’s fate is whether a draft charter must be approved by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in order to appear on the August primary ballot for voters to approve or reject. However, Detroit election officials already began mailing absentee ballots with Proposal P, a question about whether to adopt a comprehensive revision of Detroit’s governing document.