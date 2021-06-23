ADPH says vaccine effective against Delta variant, but only 30 percent of state residents are vaccinated
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — After a year many hope to forget, Alabama is seeing a number of positive trends regarding COVID-19 cases. Statewide hospitalizations are hovering around 200 patients a day, down from 3,000 patients a day in early January, the percentage of positive tests – 3 percent — is the lowest it’s been since the pandemic started and the state is seeing about 200 new COVID-19 cases a day, with many counties regularly in single digits.whnt.com