Britain risks missing climate targets due to lack of policies -advisers

In November, nations from around the globe will meet in Glasgow for COP 26, the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference, to evaluate progress made and accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris agreement signed in 2016. Since the meetings in Paris, the international community seems to have reached a tipping point in addressing climate change policies. Not only has the fight against climate change made it to the top of domestic policy agendas, but the private sector has been more engaged than ever before. Following major pledges by many international companies since the Paris Accord was signed to reduce their carbon footprint, adopt renewal energy, innovate, and improve their natural resources management, the focus is shifting to concrete deliverables and to the sustainable efforts the private sector is implementing to address climate change. Against this background, questions that will be addressed will include: