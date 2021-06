SYDNEY, June 23 (Xinhua) -- Australia's Sydney saw a further 16 locally acquired cases of COVID-19, the new one-day high in the latest outbreak. The health department recorded 10 new local cases in the past 24 hours till 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night, among which seven were already announced on Tuesday but included in Wednesday's figures. There were another 13 new local cases reported after 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night who will be counted in Thursday's official statistics. There are 31 cases linked to a local cluster, according to the health authorities.