Rising inflation puts Bank of England on the spot

It seems likely that later this year or early next the economy will return to the level of overall activity we recorded at the end of 2019. But even if activity in aggregate returns to pre-crisis levels, with services and construction in the lead, neither manufacturing nor agriculture seems likely to do so. We also expect to see considerable regional variation in the short run, with the economic prospects of London showing most resilience and the Midlands and Northern Ireland looking particularly vulnerable. More importantly, the economy has lost about two years of economic growth and sectors that are so important to UK plc, such as hospitality and the arts, may bear the scars for some time to come. It is far too early to get out the bunting.