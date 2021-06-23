Cancel
Cancer

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Says He's Undergoing Chemotherapy for Cancer: 'It Sucks and I'm Scared'

By Chris Willman
Stamford Advocate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier in the morning, Hoppus had alarmed fans with a photo he posted on Instagram, and then quickly deleted, of himself sitting in what appeared to be a hospital room with the caption, “Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please.” Many hours later, the 49-year-old rocker put a stop to the guessing game with a text statement that made explicit exactly what he’s been going through, and for how long.

www.stamfordadvocate.com
Billie Eilish
Mark Hoppus
#Cancer Treatment#Chemotherapy#Blink 182#Iheartradio
San Diego County, CANBC San Diego

Blink-182 Founder Battling Cancer

Disturbing news arrived on Wednesday from Blink-182 -- arguably the biggest band to ever come out of San Diego County -- when founding member Mark Hoppus tweeted out that he has cancer. Hoppus who along with fellow Poway native and original singer Tom DeLonge and drummer Travis Barker, formed Blink,...
Cancer98online.com

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus reveals cancer diagnosis: “I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive”

Blink-182 bassist/vocalist Mark Hoppus revealed on Wednesday that he has been privately battling cancer and receiving chemotherapy. “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer,” Hoppus shared on Twitter. “I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.”
Celebritiesnewsatw.com

'It sucks and I'm scared': Blink-182 star reveals cancer diagnosis

Blink-182 star Mark Hoppus says he has cancer, saying the diagnosis “sucks and I’m scared”. Now retrieving an image set. Now retrieving an image set. Now retrieving an image set. Now retrieving an image set. Now retrieving an image set. Amazon Devices and Accessories,. Amazon Devices. Find some of the...
CelebritiesPosted by
1049 The Edge

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Shares Health Update Following Cancer Announcement

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus on Sunday (June 27) offered his first health update to fans after last week's announcement that he'd been diagnosed with cancer. The rocker shared more about his treatment for the unspecified cancer during a game of "Blinko" — that is, Hoppus' version of Bingo — while broadcasting on Twitch and taking questions from viewers. The blink-182 bassist and vocalist frequently hangs and games with fans on the livestreaming video platform.
CelebritiesVulture

Mark Hoppus Shares That He Has Been in Treatment for Cancer for Three Months

Mark Hoppus, bassist and singer of blink-182 and Simple Creatures, announced on Twitter that he has been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer for the past three months. “I have cancer,” Hoppus wrote. “It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get be through this.” The statement did not specify what kind of cancer Hoppus has, or at what stage it was caught, but it did say that he will be continuing chemo for some months.
Inglewood, CAalt1051.com

Mark Hoppus Gives Fans an Update on His Cancer Battle

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 18: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Mark Hoppus of blink-182 performs onstage at the 2020 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO at The Forum on January 18, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus is updating fans on his battle with cancer. Hoppus...
Music1029thebuzz.com

Mark Hoppus Opens Up About Cancer Diagnoses (VIDEO)

Blink 182’s Mark Hoppus has opened up about the recent news of his cancer diagnoses. It was discovered that the bassist and founder of Blink-182 had cancer when he posted Instagram stories with the caption: ‘Yes hello. One cancer treatment please.’. This was a shock to many fans of the...
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Travis Barker Looks Somber At Dinner With Kourtney Kardashian Amid Blink-182 Bandmate Mark Hoppus' Cancer Diagnosis

Travis Barker looked stone-faced at dinner with Kourtney Kardashian after his Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus revealed he is battling cancer. The band's 45-year-old drummer was spotted holding hands with his famous Keeping Up With The Kardashians girlfriend on Tuesday at celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu. Article continues below advertisement. Despite...
