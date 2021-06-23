Lowe’s customer switches barcode on vacuum from $400 to $24.99

BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Pennsylvania are looking for a man who changed the barcodes while checking out of a Lowe’s store on Saturday.

According to authorities in Bensalem Township, the man switched the barcode on a $400 Dyson vacuum cleaner, scanning the item at a self-checkout counter and paying only $24.99, WPVI reported.

The switch was captured on surveillance video, the television station reported.

According to authorities, when a Lowe’s employee attempted to stop the man from leaving the store, he fled and left the parking lot in a newer-model blue Volkswagen SUV, WPVI reported.

Police said the vehicle did not have a license plate, the television station reported.

