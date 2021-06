The true definition of a “match-up nightmare”, Drake London is one of those guys at 6’ 5”, 210-pounds that can physically outmatch his opponents without much trouble. He has the versatility to play in the slot for short yardage and also find seams in the defense deep downfield to make game-changing plays. His abilities have been amplified by having a quarterback like Kedon Slovis, who can deliver a steady ball, and 2021 is setting up to be his signature year.