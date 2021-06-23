Mariah Carey, Brandy, Rose McGowan Show Support to Britney Spears: 'Keep Fighting, We Are With You'

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Many of the survivors of the 2020 pandemic have been or are getting vaccinated, COVID-19 numbers are going down, some mask mandates are easing up, more things are opening up, award shows are going back to live in person, finally in 2021 we are seeing hope as well as an end insight. However we are still in a pandemic and there are still things we need to be doing to stay healthy as a matter of fact some of these cleaning practices need to stay in place even after COVID-19 is no longer a threat to our lives. Singer Mariah Carey feels the same so she took to TikTok to offer a challenge as well as reminder that we still need to “Wipe It Down”.