Captain Rex was one of the most hotly anticipated characters to pop up in The Bad Batch. Now that he’s back let’s take a look at what makes him so great. The seventh and final season of The Clone Wars had some of the undeniably best animated Star Wars episodes to date, and the multi-part Siege of Mandalore bringing it all to a close was exactly the heartstring tugging finale many of us had been waiting for. It’s also an opportunity for Captain Rex to shine. He resists Order 66 just enough to warn Ahsoka and kickstart his own inhibiter chip removal, reflects on the war while giving us as the audience a chance to truly understand the importance of it to the characters, and made us understand the impossible situation that was being a chip-less clone up against his still chipped brothers. These episodes were heavy and heartbreaking, but they drove home once more how human and inimitable Captain Rex is. Which brings us to…