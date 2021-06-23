Cancel
Mariah Carey, Brandy, Rose McGowan Show Support to Britney Spears: 'Keep Fighting, We Are With You'

By Jazz Tangcay
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAppearing before Judge Brenda Penny, Spears stated why the conservatorship held by her father Jamie Spears needs to end. Jamie Spears has been the main conservator of her estate since 2008 when she was placed under legal guardianship. Today, Spears said, “I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized. Fake it ’til you make it, but now I’m telling you the truth, OK? I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m depressed. I cry every day.”

