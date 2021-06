WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Now living in Texas, a former Wichita woman continues to pay it forward. Two years ago, Eyewitness News shared stories about Ashely Hicks, now Ashley Hardaway, and her kindergarten class in Wichita. Her class signed and drew pictures on a dress she wore in June 2019, a project that generated national attention. Last June, she included her class in her wedding.