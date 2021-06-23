Cancel
Public Health

CDC: Benefits of COVID-19 vaccines ‘clearly outweigh’ small risk of heart inflammation

Fox 59
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel said there is a “likely association” between mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and rare reports of heart inflammation in younger age groups. Still, the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices ultimately concluded that the benefits of receiving a shot “clearly outweigh” the risks.

