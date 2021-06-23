Alex Rodriguez's New Place Surprisingly Close to Jennifer Lopez's Home

However, on Monday, June 14, all the alerts were activated because what for many was the confirmation of the romance arrived, even though neither Jennifer Lopez ni Ben Affleck have accepted that they returned to the relationship. During the celebration for the 50 years of Linda Lopez, sister of the singer, they could not hide the passion that exists and they were filled with kisses, caresses and hugs at the famous Nobu sushi restaurant in Malibu, United States, regardless of the attendees. saw them or were photographed.