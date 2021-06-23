Cancel
Alex Rodriguez's New Place Surprisingly Close to Jennifer Lopez's Home

By Victoria Moghaddami
Popculture
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back together, her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez may accidentally run into her or Affleck since his new home is not far from hers. The former MLB star just leased a summer rental in the Hamptons about a mile away from Lopez's place, but according to sources who spoke with TMZ, it wasn't on purpose. The gorgeous mansion is going to cost him about $200,000 a month and features all the bells and whistles a vacation home could have.

