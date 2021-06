After a three-week break since their last outing, Chicago Fire FC return to action tonight as they take on the Columbus Crew in the last-ever match Historic Crew Stadium. In front of what will likely be a full capacity crowd for the occasion, the Fire will look to play spoiler and pick up their first road win of the 2021 campaign against the reigning MLS Cup champions. The Crew enter the match sitting in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings, with a 2-0-1 record at home.