For Foster Garvey, a merger led to a fresh DEI start

Additions reflect company's priority to deliver more strategic value and focused expertise as clients navigate this dynamic environment. NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced Donna Holt and Lee Picher have joined its Complex Risk Solutions (CRS) group in Canada as senior vice presidents. The CRS group provides risk mitigation solutions through management liability coverage, risk engineering, analytics and captives to companies in the forestry, mining, oil and gas, power and utilities, renewable energy, and transportation industries.